Infinity Ground (AIN) Technical Analysis Today The Infinity Ground Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Infinity Ground's analysis below. Sign Up

Infinity Ground (AIN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07835 -- +8.48% +2.74% -3.83%

Infinity Ground Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Infinity Ground across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07837 0.07836 R2 0.07836 0.07835 R1 0.07835 0.07834 PP 0.07834 0.07834 S1 0.07833 0.07833 S2 0.07832 0.07832 S3 0.07831 0.07832

Infinity Ground Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $2.18 M $2.26 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.36 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.36 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Infinity Ground Capital Flow Net Inflow AINUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Infinity Ground (AIN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Infinity Ground price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AIN / USDT $0.07833 $0.07833 $0.07833 +3.09% 1.01M (USDT) Trade