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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Infinity Ground, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Infinity Ground, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Infinity Ground (AIN) Technical Analysis Today

Infinity Ground (AIN) Technical Analysis Today

The Infinity Ground Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Infinity Ground's analysis below.

Infinity Ground (AIN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07835--+8.48%+2.74%-3.83%
Know more about Infinity Ground Price

Infinity Ground Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Infinity Ground across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07837
0.07836
R2
0.07836
0.07835
R1
0.07835
0.07834
PP
0.07834
0.07834
S1
0.07833
0.07833
S2
0.07832
0.07832
S3
0.07831
0.07832

Infinity Ground Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$2.18 M
$2.26 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.36 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.36 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Infinity Ground Capital Flow

Net InflowAINUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Infinity Ground

Trade Infinity Ground (AIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Infinity Ground price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AIN/USDT
$0.07833
$0.07833$0.07833
+3.09%
1.01M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AIN
AIN
USD
USD

1 AIN = 0.07835 USD