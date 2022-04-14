Artificial Inu (AIINU) Technical Analysis Today The Artificial Inu Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIINU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Artificial Inu's analysis below. Sign Up

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004617 -- -23.60% +15.42% +15.42%

Artificial Inu Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Artificial Inu across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004634 0.004632 R2 0.004632 0.004631 R1 0.004631 0.004631 PP 0.00463 0.00463 S1 0.004628 0.004628 S2 0.004627 0.004628 S3 0.004626 0.004627

Artificial Inu Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.30 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Artificial Inu Capital Flow Net Inflow AIINUUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Artificial Inu (AIINU) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Artificial Inu price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AIINU / USD1 $0.004614 $0.004614 $0.004614 -24.24% 9.45M (USDT) Trade AIINU / USDT $0.004539 $0.004539 $0.004539 -24.67% 11.56M (USDT) Trade