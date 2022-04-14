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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Artificial Inu, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Artificial Inu, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Artificial Inu (AIINU) Technical Analysis Today

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Technical Analysis Today

The Artificial Inu Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIINU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Artificial Inu's analysis below.

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.004617---23.60%+15.42%+15.42%
Know more about Artificial Inu Price

Artificial Inu Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Artificial Inu across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004634
0.004632
R2
0.004632
0.004631
R1
0.004631
0.004631
PP
0.00463
0.00463
S1
0.004628
0.004628
S2
0.004627
0.004628
S3
0.004626
0.004627

Artificial Inu Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.03 M
$0.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Artificial Inu Capital Flow

Net InflowAIINUUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Artificial Inu

Trade Artificial Inu (AIINU) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Artificial Inu price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AIINU/USD1
$0.004614
$0.004614$0.004614
-24.24%
9.45M (USDT)
AIINU/USDT
$0.004539
$0.004539$0.004539
-24.67%
11.56M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AIINU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AIINU
AIINU
USD
USD

1 AIINU = 0.004617 USD