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The live Artificial Inu price today is 0.004617 GBP.AIINU market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time AIINU to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Artificial Inu price today is 0.004617 GBP.AIINU market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time AIINU to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Artificial Inu Logo

Artificial Inu Price(AIINU)

1 AIINU to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00331347
￡0.00331347￡0.00331347
-25.11%1D
GBP
Artificial Inu (AIINU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:33:04 (UTC+8)

Artificial Inu Price Today

The live Artificial Inu (AIINU) price today is ￡ 0.004617, with a 25.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIINU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004617 per AIINU.

Artificial Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIINU. During the last 24 hours, AIINU traded between ￡ 0.004404 (low) and ￡ 0.006784 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIINU moved -0.31% in the last hour and -23.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.90K.

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Market Information

--
----

￡ 64.90K
￡ 64.90K￡ 64.90K

￡ 4.62M
￡ 4.62M￡ 4.62M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Artificial Inu is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.90K. The circulating supply of AIINU is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.62M.

Artificial Inu Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.004404
￡ 0.004404￡ 0.004404
24H Low
￡ 0.006784
￡ 0.006784￡ 0.006784
24H High

￡ 0.004404
￡ 0.004404￡ 0.004404

￡ 0.006784
￡ 0.006784￡ 0.006784

--
----

--
----

-0.31%

-25.11%

-23.60%

-23.60%

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Artificial Inu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00111098-25.11%
30 Days￡ +0.000617+15.42%
60 Days￡ +0.000617+15.42%
90 Days￡ +0.000617+15.42%
Artificial Inu Price Change Today

Today, AIINU recorded a change of ￡ -0.00111098 (-25.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Artificial Inu 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000617 (+15.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Artificial Inu 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIINU saw a change of ￡ +0.000617 (+15.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Artificial Inu 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000617 (+15.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Artificial Inu (AIINU)?

Check out the Artificial Inu Price History page now.

Analysis for Artificial Inu

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Artificial Inu recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Artificial Inu market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the AIINU market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

AIINU_USDT is trading at the 0.006177 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently between the S2 pivot point at 0.005964 and the S1 resistance level at 0.006356. The current price structure remains below the central pivot point of 0.006719. In the short term, the moving average cluster indicates a buy signal, while long-term trend indicators remain neutral to bearish. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, with momentum distribution showing a clear separation between fast and slow indicators. The RSI reading is within the neutral range, while KDJ and StochRSI values suggest that short-term volatility is converging. Bollinger Bands are narrowing, indicating that bullish and bearish forces are evenly balanced within a tight range, with no significant unidirectional momentum dominating the market. Near-term upper reference levels are anchored at the S1 resistance level of 0.006356, approximately 2.8% above the current price. Near-term lower support lies at the S2 pivot point of 0.005964, roughly 3.4% below the current price. Meanwhile, key long-term resistance is positioned at the central pivot point of 0.006719, with secondary resistance located at the R1 level of 0.007111. Prices are oscillating and consolidating within these pivotal zones.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Artificial Inu's prices?

Artificial Inu (AIINU) prices are driven by market sentiment, social media hype, and overall crypto trends. As a meme coin, it lacks intrinsic utility, making it highly volatile. Key factors include trading volume, liquidity depth, whale activity, and broader Bitcoin movements. Speculation and community engagement primarily dictate its value fluctuations.

Why do people want to know Artificial Inu's price today?

Investors track Artificial Inu (AIINU) prices to assess portfolio value, identify trading opportunities, and gauge market sentiment. Real-time data helps in making informed buy or sell decisions, managing risk, and spotting trends in this volatile meme coin sector.

Price Prediction for Artificial Inu

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIINU in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Artificial Inu (AIINU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Artificial Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Artificial Inu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AIINU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Artificial Inu Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Artificial Inu in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Artificial Inu? Buying AIINU is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Artificial Inu. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Artificial Inu (AIINU) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Artificial Inu will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Artificial Inu (AIINU) Guide

What can you do with Artificial Inu

Owning Artificial Inu allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Artificial Inu (AIINU) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Artificial Inu (AIINU)

AIINU is a meme coin.

Artificial Inu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Artificial Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeMeme

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Artificial Inu

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:33:04 (UTC+8)

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Artificial Inu

AIINU USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AIINU with leverage. Explore AIINU USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Artificial Inu (AIINU) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Artificial Inu price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AIINU/USD1
￡0.00342735
￡0.00342735￡0.00342735
-22.91%
9.45M (USDT)
AIINU/USDT
￡0.00337041
￡0.00337041￡0.00337041
-23.38%
11.56M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AIINU-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

AIINU
AIINU
GBP
GBP

1 AIINU = 0.00337041 GBP