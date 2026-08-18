Artificial Inu Price Today

The live Artificial Inu (AIINU) price today is ￡ 0.004617, with a 25.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIINU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004617 per AIINU.

Artificial Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AIINU. During the last 24 hours, AIINU traded between ￡ 0.004404 (low) and ￡ 0.006784 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AIINU moved -0.31% in the last hour and -23.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.90K.

Artificial Inu (AIINU) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 64.90K￡ 64.90K ￡ 64.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.62M￡ 4.62M ￡ 4.62M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Artificial Inu is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.90K. The circulating supply of AIINU is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.62M.