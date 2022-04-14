AIHub (AIH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIHub (AIH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIHub (AIH) Information AIHub offers an automated process that enables businesses to connect existing AI tools to build solutions, reducing the duplication of effort involved in proprietary development. The platform democratizes access to AI tools and datasets, allowing developers to monetize their inventions and share data and abilities. Official Website: https://aihub.world/index Whitepaper: https://aihub.world/docs/white_paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbf70a52aef7822047076749b9ba63c4597d4626f Buy AIH Now!

Market Cap: $ 17.23M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.72B
All-Time High: $ 1,949.9995
All-Time Low: $ 12.40025526574471
Current Price: $ 17.2252

AIHub (AIH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIHub (AIH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIH's tokenomics, explore AIH token's live price!

