What is AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)

AI Dev Agent is a no-code, AI-powered platform that lets anyone turn simple ideas into fully functional products — from games and websites to apps and more. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups.

AI Dev Agent is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI Dev Agent investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AIDEV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AI Dev Agent on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI Dev Agent buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AI Dev Agent Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI Dev Agent, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIDEV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI Dev Agent price prediction page.

AI Dev Agent Price History

Tracing AIDEV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIDEV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI Dev Agent price history page.

How to buy AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)

Looking for how to buy AI Dev Agent? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI Dev Agent on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIDEV to Local Currencies

1 AIDEV to VND ₫ 83.655385 1 AIDEV to AUD A$ 0.00486387 1 AIDEV to GBP ￡ 0.00232067 1 AIDEV to EUR € 0.00276573 1 AIDEV to USD $ 0.003179 1 AIDEV to MYR RM 0.01341538 1 AIDEV to TRY ₺ 0.12483933 1 AIDEV to JPY ¥ 0.4571402 1 AIDEV to RUB ₽ 0.24554596 1 AIDEV to INR ₹ 0.27291715 1 AIDEV to IDR Rp 52.11474576 1 AIDEV to KRW ₩ 4.30757679 1 AIDEV to PHP ₱ 0.17694314 1 AIDEV to EGP ￡E. 0.15786914 1 AIDEV to BRL R$ 0.01773882 1 AIDEV to CAD C$ 0.00432344 1 AIDEV to BDT ৳ 0.38856917 1 AIDEV to NGN ₦ 4.98273281 1 AIDEV to UAH ₴ 0.13173776 1 AIDEV to VES Bs 0.308363 1 AIDEV to PKR Rs 0.89673232 1 AIDEV to KZT ₸ 1.6219258 1 AIDEV to THB ฿ 0.10376256 1 AIDEV to TWD NT$ 0.09517926 1 AIDEV to AED د.إ 0.01166693 1 AIDEV to CHF Fr 0.00260678 1 AIDEV to HKD HK$ 0.02492336 1 AIDEV to MAD .د.م 0.02908785 1 AIDEV to MXN $ 0.06087785

AI Dev Agent Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI Dev Agent, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Dev Agent What is the price of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) today? The live price of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) is 0.003179 USD . What is the market cap of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)? The current market cap of AI Dev Agent is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIDEV by its real-time market price of 0.003179 USD . What is the circulating supply of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)? The current circulating supply of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) is -- USD . What was the highest price of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) is 0.00909 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)? The 24-hour trading volume of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) is $ 267.33K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.

What is Lagrange ($LA)? Complete Guide to the Revolutionary ZK Infrastructure Token This comprehensive guide explores Lagrange’s groundbreaking approach to decentralized proof generation, its native $LA token, and how this innovative infrastructure is reshaping everything from rollup scalability to verifiable AI. Whether you’re a developer seeking efficient ZK solutions, an investor interested in infrastructure tokens, or simply curious about the future of cryptographic verification, this article provides essential insights into Lagrange’s role in building tomorrow’s verifiable internet.