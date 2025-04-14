Aicean Logo

Aicean Price(AICE)

USD

Aicean (AICE) Live Price Chart

$0.97581
$0.97581$0.97581
-0.63%(1D)

AICE Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Aicean (AICE) today is 0.97581 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AICE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aicean Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 227.11K USD
- Aicean price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the AICE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AICE price information.

AICE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aicean for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0061866-0.63%
30 Days$ +0.32423+49.76%
60 Days$ +0.92581+1,851.62%
90 Days$ +0.92581+1,851.62%
Aicean Price Change Today

Today, AICE recorded a change of $ -0.0061866 (-0.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aicean 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.32423 (+49.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aicean 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AICE saw a change of $ +0.92581 (+1,851.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aicean 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.92581 (+1,851.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AICE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aicean: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.95
$ 0.95$ 0.95

$ 1.00525
$ 1.00525$ 1.00525

$ 1.16772
$ 1.16772$ 1.16772

-0.17%

-0.63%

+0.44%

AICE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 227.11K
$ 227.11K$ 227.11K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Aicean (AICE)

The rapid development of AI technology is causing massive disruption in the film and entertainment industry. AICEAN aims to harness this transformative power to create a fair and open ecosystem for content creators. As an AI and blockchain-driven creator economy network, AICEAN advocates for decentralized AI, focusing on the following aspects: ecosystem incentives, value redistribution, and freedom of choice. At AICEAN, it is believed that every contribution is crucial to the ecosystem and every innovation deserves recognition and reward.

Aicean is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aicean investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AICE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aicean on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aicean buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aicean Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aicean, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AICE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aicean price prediction page.

Aicean Price History

Tracing AICE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AICE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aicean price history page.

How to buy Aicean (AICE)

Looking for how to buy Aicean? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aicean on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AICE to Local Currencies

1 AICE to VND
25,020.74421
1 AICE to AUD
A$1.5417798
1 AICE to GBP
0.7318575
1 AICE to EUR
0.8489547
1 AICE to USD
$0.97581
1 AICE to MYR
RM4.3033221
1 AICE to TRY
37.1100543
1 AICE to JPY
¥139.3944585
1 AICE to RUB
80.2506144
1 AICE to INR
83.9489343
1 AICE to IDR
Rp16,539.1500615
1 AICE to KRW
1,388.0604507
1 AICE to PHP
55.6406862
1 AICE to EGP
￡E.49.7565519
1 AICE to BRL
R$5.7182466
1 AICE to CAD
C$1.3466178
1 AICE to BDT
118.5511569
1 AICE to NGN
1,566.3019053
1 AICE to UAH
40.2814368
1 AICE to VES
Bs69.28251
1 AICE to PKR
Rs273.714705
1 AICE to KZT
505.3329666
1 AICE to THB
฿32.7676998
1 AICE to TWD
NT$31.5674535
1 AICE to AED
د.إ3.5812227
1 AICE to CHF
Fr0.7904061
1 AICE to HKD
HK$7.5625275
1 AICE to MAD
.د.م9.0360006
1 AICE to MXN
$19.6430553

Aicean Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aicean, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aicean Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aicean

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

AICE
USD

1 AICE = 0.97581 USD

Trade

AICEUSDT
$0.97581
$0.97581$0.97581
-0.90%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee