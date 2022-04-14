AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AI COMPANIONS (AIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Information AI Companions ($AIC) is pioneering the next generation of digital relationships by combining AI, VR, AR, and blockchain technologies. Our platform allows users to create deeply personalized, immersive virtual companions that evolve and grow with them. Backed by a robust ecosystem and $AIC token, AI Companions is set to redefine how people connect in the digital age, offering a transformative experience in virtual companionshi. Official Website: https://aivcompanions.com/ Whitepaper: https://aivcompanions.com/AIC_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbe6ad1eb9876cf3d3f9b85feecfb400298e80143 Buy AIC Now!

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI COMPANIONS (AIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 114.01M $ 114.01M $ 114.01M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 750.00M $ 750.00M $ 750.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.569 $ 0.569 $ 0.569 All-Time Low: $ 0.017493720608467617 $ 0.017493720608467617 $ 0.017493720608467617 Current Price: $ 0.15201 $ 0.15201 $ 0.15201 Learn more about AI COMPANIONS (AIC) price

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AI COMPANIONS (AIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIC's tokenomics, explore AIC token's live price!

How to Buy AIC Interested in adding AI COMPANIONS (AIC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AIC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AIC on MEXC now!

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Price History Analysing the price history of AIC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AIC Price History now!

AIC Price Prediction Want to know where AIC might be heading? Our AIC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AIC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!