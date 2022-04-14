DeAgentAI (AIA) Technical Analysis Today The DeAgentAI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DeAgentAI's analysis below. Sign Up

DeAgentAI (AIA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06793 -- -1.07% +24.11% +15.25%

DeAgentAI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DeAgentAI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06805 0.06804 R2 0.06804 0.06803 R1 0.06803 0.06803 PP 0.06802 0.06802 S1 0.06801 0.06801 S2 0.068 0.06801 S3 0.06799 0.068

DeAgentAI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.71M $6.61 M $8.32 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.65 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.67 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DeAgentAI Capital Flow Net Inflow AIAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DeAgentAI (AIA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DeAgentAI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AIA / USDT $0.06793 $0.06793 $0.06793 +0.13% 1.29M (USDT) Trade