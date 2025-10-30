What is AI3 (AI3)

The Autonomys Network—the foundation layer for AI3.0—is a hyper-scalable decentralized AI (deAI) infrastructure stack encompassing high-throughput permanent distributed storage, data availability and access, and modular execution. Our deAI ecosystem provides all the essential components to build and deploy secure super dApps (AI-powered dApps) and on-chain agents, equipping them with advanced AI capabilities for dynamic and autonomous functionality. The Autonomys Network—the foundation layer for AI3.0—is a hyper-scalable decentralized AI (deAI) infrastructure stack encompassing high-throughput permanent distributed storage, data availability and access, and modular execution. Our deAI ecosystem provides all the essential components to build and deploy secure super dApps (AI-powered dApps) and on-chain agents, equipping them with advanced AI capabilities for dynamic and autonomous functionality.

AI3 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI3 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AI3 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about AI3 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI3 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AI3 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AI3 (AI3) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AI3 (AI3) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AI3.

Check the AI3 price prediction now!

AI3 (AI3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI3 (AI3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AI3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AI3 (AI3)

Looking for how to buy AI3? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI3 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AI3 to Local Currencies

Try Converter

AI3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI3 How much is AI3 (AI3) worth today? The live AI3 price in USD is 0.0311 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AI3 to USD price? $ 0.0311 . Check out The current price of AI3 to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of AI3? The market cap for AI3 is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AI3? The circulating supply of AI3 is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AI3? AI3 achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AI3? AI3 saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of AI3? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AI3 is $ 10.12K USD . Will AI3 go higher this year? AI3 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AI3 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

AI3 (AI3) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets