The live AI3 price today is 0.0311 USD. Track real-time AI3 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AI3 price trend easily at MEXC now.

AI3 Price(AI3)

1 AI3 to USD Live Price:

-4.21%1D
USD
AI3 (AI3) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:54:22 (UTC+8)

AI3 (AI3) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+2.30%

-4.21%

-13.50%

-13.50%

AI3 (AI3) real-time price is $ 0.0311. Over the past 24 hours, AI3 traded between a low of $ 0.03001 and a high of $ 0.03274, showing active market volatility. AI3's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AI3 has changed by +2.30% over the past hour, -4.21% over 24 hours, and -13.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AI3 (AI3) Market Information

$ 10.12K
$ 10.12K$ 10.12K

$ 31.10M
$ 31.10M$ 31.10M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

AI3

The current Market Cap of AI3 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.12K. The circulating supply of AI3 is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.10M.

AI3 (AI3) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AI3 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0013669-4.21%
30 Days$ -0.00805-20.57%
60 Days$ -0.0272-46.66%
90 Days$ -0.0439-58.54%
AI3 Price Change Today

Today, AI3 recorded a change of $ -0.0013669 (-4.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI3 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00805 (-20.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI3 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AI3 saw a change of $ -0.0272 (-46.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI3 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0439 (-58.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AI3 (AI3)?

Check out the AI3 Price History page now.

What is AI3 (AI3)

The Autonomys Network—the foundation layer for AI3.0—is a hyper-scalable decentralized AI (deAI) infrastructure stack encompassing high-throughput permanent distributed storage, data availability and access, and modular execution. Our deAI ecosystem provides all the essential components to build and deploy secure super dApps (AI-powered dApps) and on-chain agents, equipping them with advanced AI capabilities for dynamic and autonomous functionality.

AI3 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI3 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AI3 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI3 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI3 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AI3 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AI3 (AI3) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AI3 (AI3) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AI3.

Check the AI3 price prediction now!

AI3 (AI3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI3 (AI3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AI3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AI3 (AI3)

Looking for how to buy AI3? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI3 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AI3 to Local Currencies

AI3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI3 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI3

How much is AI3 (AI3) worth today?
The live AI3 price in USD is 0.0311 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AI3 to USD price?
The current price of AI3 to USD is $ 0.0311. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AI3?
The market cap for AI3 is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AI3?
The circulating supply of AI3 is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AI3?
AI3 achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AI3?
AI3 saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AI3?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AI3 is $ 10.12K USD.
Will AI3 go higher this year?
AI3 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AI3 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:54:22 (UTC+8)

