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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Alaya AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Alaya AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Alaya AI (AGT) Technical Analysis Today

Alaya AI (AGT) Technical Analysis Today

The Alaya AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AGT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Alaya AI's analysis below.

Alaya AI (AGT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.014788---4.03%+7.30%+45.72%
Know more about Alaya AI Price

Alaya AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Alaya AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 3
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.014832
0.014825
R2
0.014825
0.014821
R1
0.014822
0.014819
PP
0.014815
0.014815
S1
0.014812
0.014811
S2
0.014805
0.014809
S3
0.014802
0.014805

Alaya AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.50M
$4.11 M
$4.61 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Alaya AI Capital Flow

Net InflowAGTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Alaya AI

Trade Alaya AI (AGT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Alaya AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AGT/USDT
$0.014788
$0.014788$0.014788
-0.42%
4.09M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AGT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AGT
AGT
USD
USD

1 AGT = 0.014788 USD