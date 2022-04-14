Agro Global Token V2 (AGRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agro Global Token V2 (AGRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agro Global Token V2 (AGRO) Information Agro Global Token provides high efficiency, profit and transparency by combining blockchain technology and agriculture. With this method, the elimination of the middlemen prevents the unnecessary expense of agricultural products. Agro Global Token is the right way to adapt blockchain technology to agriculture. Official Website: https://agroglobal.network Whitepaper: http://agroglobal.network/images/agro.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x404f83279c36e3e0e2771b7ae9f9b0b2b50ee27c

Agro Global Token V2 (AGRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 95.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.94M All-Time High: $ 0.00085 All-Time Low: $ 0.000118143063261035 Current Price: $ 0.0002836

Agro Global Token V2 (AGRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agro Global Token V2 (AGRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

