Adventure Gold (AGLD) Technical Analysis Today The Adventure Gold Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AGLD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Adventure Gold's analysis below. Sign Up

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1519 -- -5.01% -3.62% -35.12%

Adventure Gold Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Adventure Gold across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 12 Neutral 7 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1517 0.1517 R2 0.1517 0.1516 R1 0.1516 0.1516 PP 0.1516 0.1516 S1 0.1515 0.1515 S2 0.1515 0.1515 S3 0.1514 0.1515

Adventure Gold Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.46M $17.86 M $19.31 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Adventure Gold Capital Flow Net Inflow AGLDUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.15 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.16 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.16 2026-08-15 -$0.09 M 0.16 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.16 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Adventure Gold (AGLD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Adventure Gold price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AGLD / USDT $0.1518 $0.1518 $0.1518 -2.44% 348.37K (USDT) Trade