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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Adventure Gold, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Adventure Gold, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Adventure Gold (AGLD) Technical Analysis Today

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Technical Analysis Today

The Adventure Gold Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AGLD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Adventure Gold's analysis below.

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1519---5.01%-3.62%-35.12%
Know more about Adventure Gold Price

Adventure Gold Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Adventure Gold across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 7
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 4Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1517
0.1517
R2
0.1517
0.1516
R1
0.1516
0.1516
PP
0.1516
0.1516
S1
0.1515
0.1515
S2
0.1515
0.1515
S3
0.1514
0.1515

Adventure Gold Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.46M
$17.86 M
$19.31 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Adventure Gold Capital Flow

Net InflowAGLDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.15
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.16
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.16
2026-08-15-$0.09 M0.16
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.16

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Adventure Gold

Trade Adventure Gold (AGLD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Adventure Gold price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AGLD/USDT
$0.1518
$0.1518$0.1518
-2.44%
348.37K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AGLD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AGLD
AGLD
USD
USD

1 AGLD = 0.1519 USD