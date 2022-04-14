Delysium (AGI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Delysium (AGI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Delysium (AGI) Information The goal of Delysium is to construct a virtual world where 1 billion individuals and 100 billion AI Virtual Beings coexist on blockchain. These virtual beings are not limited to only digital versions of ourselves but also companions and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) who can travel across diverse scenarios, including games, communities, and media platforms. The first AAA-quality playable game powered by decentralized game publishing structure has already been listed on the Epic Games store. Official Website: https://www.delysium.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.delysium.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/8bUbe1ujsM1G3JEbBWVVCXa2widmuPdKUB2rGKMYFw7R Buy AGI Now!

Delysium (AGI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Delysium (AGI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 75.48M $ 75.48M $ 75.48M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.47B $ 1.47B $ 1.47B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 All-Time Low: $ 0.012234014055111651 $ 0.012234014055111651 $ 0.012234014055111651 Current Price: $ 0.05142 $ 0.05142 $ 0.05142 Learn more about Delysium (AGI) price

Delysium (AGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Delysium (AGI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGI's tokenomics, explore AGI token's live price!

Delysium (AGI) Price History Analysing the price history of AGI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AGI Price History now!

AGI Price Prediction Want to know where AGI might be heading? Our AGI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AGI token's Price Prediction now!

