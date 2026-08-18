Delysium (AGI) Technical Analysis Today The Delysium Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AGI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Delysium's analysis below. Sign Up

Delysium (AGI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002399 -- -15.47% -35.11% -66.46%

Delysium Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Delysium across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 3 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002402 0.002401 R2 0.002401 0.0024 R1 0.0024 0.0024 PP 0.002399 0.002399 S1 0.002398 0.002398 S2 0.002397 0.002398 S3 0.002396 0.002397

Delysium Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $1.75 M $1.95 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Delysium Capital Flow Net Inflow AGIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Delysium (AGI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Delysium price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AGI / USDT $0.002399 $0.002399 $0.002399 -3.38% 23.37M (USDT) Trade