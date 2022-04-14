Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Tokenomics
Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is the official fan token of Arsenal FC-- the London-based football club, also known as the "The Gunners". AFC fan tokens offer their holders an advantage to influence the life of the club, as well as take part in polls on various decisions related to the team. AFC owners are among the first to get access to fresh content, as well as participate in quizzes, competitions, games, and receive certain privileges. Furthermore, each AFC owner can become part of the gamification process and influence marketing techniques focused on the interactions between the football team and its fans.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AFC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AFC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Price History
Analysing the price history of AFC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
AFC Price Prediction
Want to know where AFC might be heading? Our AFC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
