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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aevo, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aevo, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Aevo (AEVO) Technical Analysis Today

Aevo (AEVO) Technical Analysis Today

The Aevo Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AEVO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aevo's analysis below.

Aevo (AEVO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01988---6.19%+7.98%-23.01%
Know more about Aevo Price

Aevo Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aevo across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 3
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01986
0.01986
R2
0.01986
0.01985
R1
0.01985
0.01985
PP
0.01985
0.01985
S1
0.01984
0.01984
S2
0.01984
0.01984
S3
0.01983
0.01984

Aevo Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.50M
$8.24 M
$8.75 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aevo Capital Flow

Net InflowAEVOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-16$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-15$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.05 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aevo

Trade Aevo (AEVO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aevo price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AEVO/USDT
$0.01988
$0.01988$0.01988
-0.69%
2.77M (USDT)
AEVO/USDC
$0.01986
$0.01986$0.01986
-0.70%
2.65M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AEVO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AEVO
AEVO
USD
USD

1 AEVO = 0.01987 USD