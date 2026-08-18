Aether Network Price Today

The live Aether Network (AET) price today is ￡ 0.000795, with a 16.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current AET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.000795 per AET.

Aether Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AET. During the last 24 hours, AET traded between ￡ 0.000761 (low) and ￡ 0.00199 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AET moved -0.88% in the last hour and -95.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 395.35K.

Aether Network (AET) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 395.35K￡ 395.35K ￡ 395.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 795.00K￡ 795.00K ￡ 795.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Aether Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 395.35K. The circulating supply of AET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 795.00K.