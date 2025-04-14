What is AEROBUD (AEROBUD)

AeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin.

AEROBUD Price Prediction

AEROBUD Price History

How to buy AEROBUD (AEROBUD)

AEROBUD to Local Currencies

AEROBUD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AEROBUD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AEROBUD What is the price of AEROBUD (AEROBUD) today? The live price of AEROBUD (AEROBUD) is 0.00675 USD . What is the market cap of AEROBUD (AEROBUD)? The current market cap of AEROBUD is $ 6.55M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AEROBUD by its real-time market price of 0.00675 USD . What is the circulating supply of AEROBUD (AEROBUD)? The current circulating supply of AEROBUD (AEROBUD) is 970.00M USD . What was the highest price of AEROBUD (AEROBUD)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of AEROBUD (AEROBUD) is 0.03246 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AEROBUD (AEROBUD)? The 24-hour trading volume of AEROBUD (AEROBUD) is $ 1.94K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

