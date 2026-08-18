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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aerodrome Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Aerodrome Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Technical Analysis Today

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Technical Analysis Today

The Aerodrome Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AERO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aerodrome Finance's analysis below.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.4057---2.64%-12.06%-0.57%
Know more about Aerodrome Finance Price

Aerodrome Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aerodrome Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 4
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 3Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.4054
0.4053
R2
0.4053
0.4053
R1
0.4053
0.4053
PP
0.4052
0.4052
S1
0.4052
0.4052
S2
0.4051
0.4052
S3
0.4051
0.4051

Aerodrome Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.11M
$2.36 M
$2.47 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.38 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.40 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.12 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Aerodrome Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowAEROUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.25 M0.41
2026-08-17-$0.13 M0.42
2026-08-16$0.13 M0.41
2026-08-15-$0.34 M0.40
2026-08-14-$0.12 M0.40

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Aerodrome Finance

Trade Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aerodrome Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AERO/USDT
$0.4057
$0.4057$0.4057
-2.75%
1.38M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AERO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AERO
AERO
USD
USD

1 AERO = 0.4057 USD