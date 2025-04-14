Aerodrome Finance Logo

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Live Price Chart

$0.4483
$0.4483$0.4483
+2.70%(1D)

AERO Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Aerodrome Finance (AERO) today is 0.4483 USD with a current market cap of $ 361.13M USD. AERO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aerodrome Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 140.97K USD
- Aerodrome Finance price change within the day is +2.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 805.55M USD

AERO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aerodrome Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.011786+2.70%
30 Days$ -0.0948-17.46%
60 Days$ -0.3522-44.00%
90 Days$ -0.6767-60.16%
Aerodrome Finance Price Change Today

Today, AERO recorded a change of $ +0.011786 (+2.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aerodrome Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0948 (-17.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aerodrome Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AERO saw a change of $ -0.3522 (-44.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aerodrome Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.6767 (-60.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AERO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aerodrome Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4073
$ 0.4073$ 0.4073

$ 0.4578
$ 0.4578$ 0.4578

$ 2.251
$ 2.251$ 2.251

-1.35%

+2.70%

+43.27%

AERO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 361.13M
$ 361.13M$ 361.13M

$ 140.97K
$ 140.97K$ 140.97K

805.55M
805.55M 805.55M

What is Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance is a next-generation AMM designed to serve as Base's central liquidity hub, combining a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote-lock governance model, and friendly user experience.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AERO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aerodrome Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Aerodrome Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aerodrome Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AERO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aerodrome Finance price prediction page.

Aerodrome Finance Price History

Tracing AERO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AERO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aerodrome Finance price history page.

How to buy Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

AERO to Local Currencies

1 AERO to VND
11,494.8603
1 AERO to AUD
A$0.708314
1 AERO to GBP
0.340708
1 AERO to EUR
0.394504
1 AERO to USD
$0.4483
1 AERO to MYR
RM1.977003
1 AERO to TRY
17.062298
1 AERO to JPY
¥64.416227
1 AERO to RUB
36.971301
1 AERO to INR
38.567249
1 AERO to IDR
Rp7,598.303945
1 AERO to KRW
638.60335
1 AERO to PHP
25.571032
1 AERO to EGP
￡E.22.858817
1 AERO to BRL
R$2.613589
1 AERO to CAD
C$0.618654
1 AERO to BDT
54.463967
1 AERO to NGN
720.736393
1 AERO to UAH
18.505824
1 AERO to VES
Bs31.8293
1 AERO to PKR
Rs125.74815
1 AERO to KZT
232.156638
1 AERO to THB
฿15.071846
1 AERO to TWD
NT$14.560784
1 AERO to AED
د.إ1.645261
1 AERO to CHF
Fr0.367606
1 AERO to HKD
HK$3.474325
1 AERO to MAD
.د.م4.151258
1 AERO to MXN
$9.006347

Aerodrome Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aerodrome Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aerodrome Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aerodrome Finance

