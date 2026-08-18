AEON Price Today

The live AEON (AEON) price today is ￡ 0.08907, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEON to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.08907 per AEON.

AEON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.75M, with a circulating supply of 188.00M AEON. During the last 24 hours, AEON traded between ￡ 0.07369 (low) and ￡ 0.09388 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AEON moved -1.16% in the last hour and +66.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 550.58K.

AEON (AEON) Market Information

Market Cap ￡ 16.75M￡ 16.75M ￡ 16.75M Volume (24H) ￡ 550.58K￡ 550.58K ￡ 550.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 89.07M￡ 89.07M ￡ 89.07M Circulation Supply 188.00M 188.00M 188.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 18.80% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of AEON is ￡ 16.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 550.58K. The circulating supply of AEON is 188.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 89.07M.