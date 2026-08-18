ADI Price Today

The live ADI (ADI) price today is ￡ 6.8873, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 6.8873 per ADI.

ADI currently ranks #3695 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ADI. During the last 24 hours, ADI traded between ￡ 6.8733 (low) and ￡ 6.8968 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 3.320218442099529725, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.712057834803580128.

In short-term performance, ADI moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 563.58K.

ADI (ADI) Market Information

Rank No.3695 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 563.58K￡ 563.58K ￡ 563.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 6.89B￡ 6.89B ￡ 6.89B Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 999,999,999 999,999,999 999,999,999 Total Supply 999,999,999 999,999,999 999,999,999 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ADI

The current Market Cap of ADI is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 563.58K. The circulating supply of ADI is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.89B.