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The live ADI price today is 6.8873 GBP.ADI market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time ADI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ADI price today is 6.8873 GBP.ADI market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time ADI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ADI Price Info

What is ADI

ADI Whitepaper

ADI Official Website

ADI Tokenomics

ADI Price Forecast

ADI History

ADI Buying Guide

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ADI Price(ADI)

1 ADI to GBP Live Price:

￡5.027729
￡5.027729￡5.027729
+0.10%1D
GBP
ADI (ADI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:27:15 (UTC+8)

ADI Price Today

The live ADI (ADI) price today is ￡ 6.8873, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 6.8873 per ADI.

ADI currently ranks #3695 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ADI. During the last 24 hours, ADI traded between ￡ 6.8733 (low) and ￡ 6.8968 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 3.320218442099529725, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.712057834803580128.

In short-term performance, ADI moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 563.58K.

ADI (ADI) Market Information

No.3695

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

￡ 563.58K
￡ 563.58K￡ 563.58K

￡ 6.89B
￡ 6.89B￡ 6.89B

0.00
0.00 0.00

999,999,999
999,999,999 999,999,999

999,999,999
999,999,999 999,999,999

0.00%

ADI

The current Market Cap of ADI is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 563.58K. The circulating supply of ADI is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.89B.

ADI Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 6.8733
￡ 6.8733￡ 6.8733
24H Low
￡ 6.8968
￡ 6.8968￡ 6.8968
24H High

￡ 6.8733
￡ 6.8733￡ 6.8733

￡ 6.8968
￡ 6.8968￡ 6.8968

￡ 3.320218442099529725
￡ 3.320218442099529725￡ 3.320218442099529725

￡ 0.712057834803580128
￡ 0.712057834803580128￡ 0.712057834803580128

0.00%

+0.10%

+0.53%

+0.53%

ADI (ADI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of ADI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.005023+0.10%
30 Days￡ +0.5949+9.45%
60 Days￡ +2.9257+73.85%
90 Days￡ +3.0001+77.17%
ADI Price Change Today

Today, ADI recorded a change of ￡ +0.005023 (+0.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ADI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.5949 (+9.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ADI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ADI saw a change of ￡ +2.9257 (+73.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ADI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +3.0001 (+77.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ADI (ADI)?

Check out the ADI Price History page now.

Analysis for ADI

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate ADI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

ADI market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ADI market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price > Upper BandTouching or breaking upper bandEntering "expensive" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Overbought> 70Rising slightly fast, short-term may pause.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

**Market Structure:** ADI_USDT is currently trading at 4.2457 on the 4-hour timeframe, sitting 1.99% above the central pivot level of 4.1626. The price has successfully broken through the resistance zone formed by R1 (4.1823) and R2 (4.1946). Both MA and EMA indicators show zero buy signals across all timeframes, indicating that the price action remains outside the moving average support system. **Momentum Status:** The MACD indicator is showing a bullish crossover, while the RSI is in overbought territory. There is a divergence between the fast and slow momentum indicators, with energy concentrated primarily in short-term cycles. **Key Price Levels:** On the upside, there are no significant known resistance levels to reference. On the downside, R2 at 4.1946 lies 2.05% below the current price, while R1 at 4.1823 is 1.52% away. Additionally, the central pivot level of 4.1626 is 4.11% below the current price, making it an important observation point for potential pullback scenarios.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence ADI's prices?

ADI token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and adoption within the ADI ecosystem
4. Partnership announcements and project developments
5. Regulatory news affecting DeFi tokens
6. Supply and demand dynamics
7. Staking rewards and tokenomics
8. Competition from similar blockchain projects
9. Technical analysis patterns
10. Whale movements and large transactions

Why do people want to know ADI's price today?

People want to know ADI price today for several key reasons:

1. Investment decisions - Traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal times
2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' real-time value
3. Market analysis - Price data helps identify trends and patterns
4. Risk management - Current prices inform stop-loss and profit-taking decisions
5. Arbitrage opportunities - Price differences across exchanges create trading chances

Real-time pricing is essential for active crypto trading and investment strategies.

Price Prediction for ADI

ADI (ADI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ADI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ADI (ADI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ADI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ADI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ADI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ADI Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest ADI in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with ADI? Buying ADI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy ADI. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your ADI (ADI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and ADI will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy ADI (ADI) Guide

What can you do with ADI

Owning ADI allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying ADI (ADI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ADI (ADI)

$ADI powers ADI Chain, an institutional-grade Ethereum L2 built on zkSync Atlas & Airbender. The network serves as a gateway for governments, banks, and enterprises to operate onchain – with up to 15,000 TPS, 0.2s block times, and validity-proof security. ADI Chain provides infrastructure for DDSC, a dirham-backed stablecoin (1:1 AED, USD-pegged) initiated by International Holding Company (IHC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), licensed by the UAE Central Bank. $ADI is the native gas token across all on-chain operations.

ADI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ADI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ADI Website
Block Explorer

Category :

InfrastructureLayer 2 (L2)Smart Contract Platform

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ADI

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:27:15 (UTC+8)

ADI (ADI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about ADI

ADI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ADI with leverage. Explore ADI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade ADI (ADI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ADI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ADI/USDT
￡5.02532
￡5.02532￡5.02532
+0.05%
82.34K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ADI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ADI
ADI
GBP
GBP

1 ADI = 5.027729 GBP