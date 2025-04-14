Across Protocol Logo

Across Protocol Price(ACX)

USD

Across Protocol (ACX) Live Price Chart

$0.194
$0.194$0.194
-2.64%(1D)

ACX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Across Protocol (ACX) today is 0.19405 USD with a current market cap of $ 79.24M USD. ACX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Across Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 839.06K USD
- Across Protocol price change within the day is -2.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 408.37M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ACX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ACX price information.

ACX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Across Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0052605-2.64%
30 Days$ -0.05758-22.89%
60 Days$ -0.1439-42.59%
90 Days$ -0.23099-54.35%
Across Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ACX recorded a change of $ -0.0052605 (-2.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Across Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05758 (-22.89%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Across Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ACX saw a change of $ -0.1439 (-42.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Across Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.23099 (-54.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ACX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Across Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.18312
$ 0.18312$ 0.18312

$ 0.20512
$ 0.20512$ 0.20512

$ 1.9889
$ 1.9889$ 1.9889

-1.44%

-2.64%

+1.65%

ACX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 79.24M
$ 79.24M$ 79.24M

$ 839.06K
$ 839.06K$ 839.06K

408.37M
408.37M 408.37M

What is Across Protocol (ACX)

Across is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers. It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle.

Across Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Across Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ACX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Across Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Across Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Across Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Across Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ACX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Across Protocol price prediction page.

Across Protocol Price History

Tracing ACX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ACX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Across Protocol price history page.

How to buy Across Protocol (ACX)

Looking for how to buy Across Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Across Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ACX to Local Currencies

1 ACX to VND
4,975.63605
1 ACX to AUD
A$0.306599
1 ACX to GBP
0.147478
1 ACX to EUR
0.170764
1 ACX to USD
$0.19405
1 ACX to MYR
RM0.8557605
1 ACX to TRY
7.385543
1 ACX to JPY
¥27.8830445
1 ACX to RUB
16.0033035
1 ACX to INR
16.6941215
1 ACX to IDR
Rp3,288.9825575
1 ACX to KRW
276.424225
1 ACX to PHP
11.068612
1 ACX to EGP
￡E.9.8946095
1 ACX to BRL
R$1.1313115
1 ACX to CAD
C$0.267789
1 ACX to BDT
23.5751345
1 ACX to NGN
311.9761255
1 ACX to UAH
8.010384
1 ACX to VES
Bs13.77755
1 ACX to PKR
Rs54.431025
1 ACX to KZT
100.490733
1 ACX to THB
฿6.523961
1 ACX to TWD
NT$6.302744
1 ACX to AED
د.إ0.7121635
1 ACX to CHF
Fr0.159121
1 ACX to HKD
HK$1.5038875
1 ACX to MAD
.د.م1.796903
1 ACX to MXN
$3.8984645

Across Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Across Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Across Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Across Protocol

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ACX
USD

1 ACX = 0.19405 USD

Trade

ACXUSDT
$0.19405
$0.19405$0.19405
-1.77%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee