Acurast (ACU) Technical Analysis Today The Acurast Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Acurast's analysis below. Sign Up

Acurast (ACU) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.12305 -- +34.55% +58.20% +46.47%

Acurast Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Acurast across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.12362 0.12353 R2 0.12353 0.12343 R1 0.12336 0.12337 PP 0.12327 0.12327 S1 0.1231 0.12317 S2 0.12301 0.12311 S3 0.12284 0.12301

Acurast Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $1.81 M $1.89 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $1.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $6.92 M 7-Day Active Sells $6.95 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Acurast Capital Flow Net Inflow ACUUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.13 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.13 2026-08-16 $0.03 M 0.12 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.12 2026-08-14 -$0.07 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Acurast (ACU) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Acurast price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ACU / USDT $0.12305 $0.12305 $0.12305 -1.51% 1.26M (USDT) Trade