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The live Acurast price today is 0.13074 GBP.ACU market cap is 28,370,580 GBP. Track real-time ACU to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Acurast price today is 0.13074 GBP.ACU market cap is 28,370,580 GBP. Track real-time ACU to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Acurast Price(ACU)

1 ACU to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0954402
￡0.0954402￡0.0954402
+4.47%1D
GBP
Acurast (ACU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:34:24 (UTC+8)

Acurast Price Today

The live Acurast (ACU) price today is ￡ 0.13074, with a 4.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.13074 per ACU.

Acurast currently ranks #766 by market capitalisation at ￡ 28.37M, with a circulating supply of 217.00M ACU. During the last 24 hours, ACU traded between ￡ 0.10007 (low) and ￡ 0.13419 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.245614551302665015, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.047694739810065313.

In short-term performance, ACU moved +1.21% in the last hour and +41.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 148.04K.

Acurast (ACU) Market Information

No.766

￡ 28.37M
￡ 28.37M￡ 28.37M

￡ 148.04K
￡ 148.04K￡ 148.04K

￡ 130.74M
￡ 130.74M￡ 130.74M

217.00M
217.00M 217.00M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Acurast is ￡ 28.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 148.04K. The circulating supply of ACU is 217.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 130.74M.

Acurast Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.10007
￡ 0.10007￡ 0.10007
24H Low
￡ 0.13419
￡ 0.13419￡ 0.13419
24H High

￡ 0.10007
￡ 0.10007￡ 0.10007

￡ 0.13419
￡ 0.13419￡ 0.13419

￡ 0.245614551302665015
￡ 0.245614551302665015￡ 0.245614551302665015

￡ 0.047694739810065313
￡ 0.047694739810065313￡ 0.047694739810065313

+1.21%

+4.47%

+41.52%

+41.52%

Acurast (ACU) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Acurast for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0040836+4.47%
30 Days￡ +0.0524+66.88%
60 Days￡ +0.05246+67.01%
90 Days￡ +0.04673+55.62%
Acurast Price Change Today

Today, ACU recorded a change of ￡ +0.0040836 (+4.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Acurast 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.0524 (+66.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Acurast 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ACU saw a change of ￡ +0.05246 (+67.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Acurast 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.04673 (+55.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Acurast (ACU)?

Check out the Acurast Price History page now.

Analysis for Acurast

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Acurast recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Acurast market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ACU market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

ACU_USDT is trading above the central pivot point of 0.12714 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.13127, closely approaching the R1 resistance level of 0.13136. The price remains in the upper half of the pivot zone, and bulls have yet to break through R1 effectively to establish a new trend structure. There are no buy signals from the moving average group, and indicator consistency suggests limited upside potential. With the current price near the upper boundary of the range, it remains crucial to confirm whether the price can hold above R1 to unlock an upward trajectory. The MACD indicator shows a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, indicating weakening short-term momentum. The RSI is currently in a neutral zone, without any extreme overbought or oversold readings, leaving the market without clear directional guidance. Missing KDJ and StochRSI data further prevents verification of short-term oscillation details. Additionally, Bollinger Band data is unavailable, making the volatility status unclear. Overall, market momentum appears fragmented, with longs and shorts locked in a tight battle around the current price level, and no signs of significant volume-driven moves in either direction. The immediate key resistance lies at R1, at 0.13136, just 0.00009 away from the current price, making it a critical test point. Further up, the reference for distant resistance is R2 at 0.13396. On the downside, the nearest support is the central pivot at 0.12714, located 0.00413 away from the current price. Deeper support can be found at S1, at 0.12454. If the price breaks below the central pivot, it will likely seek liquidity at S1. Under the current structural setup, R1 and the central pivot serve as pivotal boundaries that define short-term strength and weakness.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Acurast's prices?

Acurast (ACU) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and adoption of Acurast's decentralized cloud computing services
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and Bitcoin price movements
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Partnership announcements and ecosystem development
5. Competition from other decentralized computing platforms
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi and blockchain projects
7. Token utility and staking rewards within the Acurast network
8. Technical developments and platform updates
9. General economic conditions and investor risk appetite

Why do people want to know Acurast's price today?

People want to know Acurast (ACU) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, market analysis, and investment timing. Traders need current prices to execute buy/sell orders profitably. Investors track price movements to assess portfolio performance and rebalance holdings.

Price Prediction for Acurast

Acurast (ACU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ACU in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Acurast (ACU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Acurast could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Acurast will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ACU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Acurast Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Acurast in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Acurast? Buying ACU is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Acurast. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Acurast (ACU) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Acurast will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Acurast (ACU) Guide

What can you do with Acurast

Owning Acurast allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Acurast (ACU) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Acurast (ACU)

Compute network powered by phones. Acurast is redefining compute by utilizing billions of smartphones – no data centers required. This verifiable, scalable, and confidential compute network enables users to run secure applications on decentralized infrastructure at scale—without compromising speed or privacy. Acurast has already onboarded 149,000+ phones worldwide on its incentivized testnet making it the most decentralized verifiable compute network available today. This impressive amount of compute already powers mission critical workloads with high-security and AI requirements. This isn’t just another DePIN protocol —it’s a game-changer that’s redefining how the world computes.

Acurast Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Acurast, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Acurast Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Base EcosystemBase Native

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Acurast

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:34:24 (UTC+8)

Acurast (ACU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Acurast

ACU USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ACU with leverage. Explore ACU USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Acurast (ACU) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Acurast price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACU/USDT
￡0.0957322
￡0.0957322￡0.0957322
+4.96%
1.25M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ACU-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ACU
ACU
GBP
GBP

1 ACU = 0.0954402 GBP