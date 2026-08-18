Current overall sentiment in the ACU market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator Dimension Model Conclusion Proportion/Threshold Quick Take KDJ Golden Cross K > D Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising. EMA Group 0 Buy 0‑20% Sell All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term. StochRSI 20‑80 Neutral Zone Normal pace, no extreme signals. MACD Dead Cross DIF < DEA Bearish momentum emerging. BOLL (20,2) Middle < Price ≤ Upper Between middle and upper band Relatively strong, but not extreme. RSI (14) Neutral 30‑70 Within normal range, still has room. MA Group 0 Buy 0‑20% Sell All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term. Pivot Point Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1 Between Pivot‑R1 Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

ACU_USDT is trading above the central pivot point of 0.12714 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.13127, closely approaching the R1 resistance level of 0.13136. The price remains in the upper half of the pivot zone, and bulls have yet to break through R1 effectively to establish a new trend structure. There are no buy signals from the moving average group, and indicator consistency suggests limited upside potential. With the current price near the upper boundary of the range, it remains crucial to confirm whether the price can hold above R1 to unlock an upward trajectory. The MACD indicator shows a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, indicating weakening short-term momentum. The RSI is currently in a neutral zone, without any extreme overbought or oversold readings, leaving the market without clear directional guidance. Missing KDJ and StochRSI data further prevents verification of short-term oscillation details. Additionally, Bollinger Band data is unavailable, making the volatility status unclear. Overall, market momentum appears fragmented, with longs and shorts locked in a tight battle around the current price level, and no signs of significant volume-driven moves in either direction. The immediate key resistance lies at R1, at 0.13136, just 0.00009 away from the current price, making it a critical test point. Further up, the reference for distant resistance is R2 at 0.13396. On the downside, the nearest support is the central pivot at 0.12714, located 0.00413 away from the current price. Deeper support can be found at S1, at 0.12454. If the price breaks below the central pivot, it will likely seek liquidity at S1. Under the current structural setup, R1 and the central pivot serve as pivotal boundaries that define short-term strength and weakness.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.