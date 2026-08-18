Acurast Price(ACU)
The live Acurast (ACU) price today is ￡ 0.13074, with a 4.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.13074 per ACU.
Acurast currently ranks #766 by market capitalisation at ￡ 28.37M, with a circulating supply of 217.00M ACU. During the last 24 hours, ACU traded between ￡ 0.10007 (low) and ￡ 0.13419 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.245614551302665015, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.047694739810065313.
In short-term performance, ACU moved +1.21% in the last hour and +41.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 148.04K.
No.766
ETH
The current Market Cap of Acurast is ￡ 28.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 148.04K. The circulating supply of ACU is 217.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 130.74M.
+1.21%
+4.47%
+41.52%
+41.52%
Track the price changes of Acurast for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0040836
|+4.47%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.0524
|+66.88%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.05246
|+67.01%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.04673
|+55.62%
Today, ACU recorded a change of ￡ +0.0040836 (+4.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.0524 (+66.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ACU saw a change of ￡ +0.05246 (+67.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.04673 (+55.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Acurast (ACU)?
Check out the Acurast Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Acurast recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ACU market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
ACU_USDT is trading above the central pivot point of 0.12714 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.13127, closely approaching the R1 resistance level of 0.13136. The price remains in the upper half of the pivot zone, and bulls have yet to break through R1 effectively to establish a new trend structure. There are no buy signals from the moving average group, and indicator consistency suggests limited upside potential. With the current price near the upper boundary of the range, it remains crucial to confirm whether the price can hold above R1 to unlock an upward trajectory. The MACD indicator shows a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, indicating weakening short-term momentum. The RSI is currently in a neutral zone, without any extreme overbought or oversold readings, leaving the market without clear directional guidance. Missing KDJ and StochRSI data further prevents verification of short-term oscillation details. Additionally, Bollinger Band data is unavailable, making the volatility status unclear. Overall, market momentum appears fragmented, with longs and shorts locked in a tight battle around the current price level, and no signs of significant volume-driven moves in either direction. The immediate key resistance lies at R1, at 0.13136, just 0.00009 away from the current price, making it a critical test point. Further up, the reference for distant resistance is R2 at 0.13396. On the downside, the nearest support is the central pivot at 0.12714, located 0.00413 away from the current price. Deeper support can be found at S1, at 0.12454. If the price breaks below the central pivot, it will likely seek liquidity at S1. Under the current structural setup, R1 and the central pivot serve as pivotal boundaries that define short-term strength and weakness.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Acurast could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Compute network powered by phones. Acurast is redefining compute by utilizing billions of smartphones – no data centers required. This verifiable, scalable, and confidential compute network enables users to run secure applications on decentralized infrastructure at scale—without compromising speed or privacy. Acurast has already onboarded 149,000+ phones worldwide on its incentivized testnet making it the most decentralized verifiable compute network available today. This impressive amount of compute already powers mission critical workloads with high-security and AI requirements. This isn’t just another DePIN protocol —it’s a game-changer that’s redefining how the world computes.
For a more in-depth understanding of Acurast, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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