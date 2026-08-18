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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The AI Prophecy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The AI Prophecy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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The AI Prophecy (ACT) Technical Analysis Today

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Technical Analysis Today

The The AI Prophecy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The AI Prophecy's analysis below.

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.009953---9.96%+18.68%-24.09%
Know more about The AI Prophecy Price

The AI Prophecy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The AI Prophecy across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 0
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 9
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.009954
0.009954
R2
0.009954
0.009952
R1
0.009951
0.009952
PP
0.009951
0.009951
S1
0.009949
0.009949
S2
0.009948
0.009949
S3
0.009946
0.009948

The AI Prophecy Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.07M
$9.79 M
$10.87 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

The AI Prophecy Capital Flow

Net InflowACTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.08 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.14 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.08 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about The AI Prophecy

Trade The AI Prophecy (ACT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The AI Prophecy price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACT/USDT
$0.009953
$0.009953$0.009953
+0.15%
5.96M (USDT)
ACT/USDC
$0.009954
$0.009954$0.009954
+0.20%
5.53M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ACT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACT
ACT
USD
USD

1 ACT = 0.009953 USD