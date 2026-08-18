AITECH Cloud Network Price Today

The live AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) price today is ￡ 0.004771, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004771 per ACN.

AITECH Cloud Network currently ranks #891 by market capitalisation at ￡ 8.51M, with a circulating supply of 1.78B ACN. During the last 24 hours, ACN traded between ￡ 0.004701 (low) and ￡ 0.004838 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.3632737570705265515, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0036704114478033432.

In short-term performance, ACN moved +0.12% in the last hour and -4.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 265.58K.

AITECH Cloud Network (ACN) Market Information

Rank No.891 Market Cap ￡ 8.51M￡ 8.51M ￡ 8.51M Volume (24H) ￡ 265.58K￡ 265.58K ￡ 265.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 9.54M￡ 9.54M ￡ 9.54M Circulation Supply 1.78B 1.78B 1.78B Max Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,986,052,500 1,986,052,500 1,986,052,500 Circulation Rate 89.20% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of AITECH Cloud Network is ￡ 8.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 265.58K. The circulating supply of ACN is 1.78B, with a total supply of 1986052500. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 9.54M.