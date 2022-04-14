AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AC Milan Fan Token (ACM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Information $ACM is the name of the only official Milan Fan Token. Official Website: https://www.socios.com/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xF9C0F80a6c67b1B39bdDF00ecD57f2533ef5b688 Buy ACM Now!

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AC Milan Fan Token (ACM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.81M $ 7.81M $ 7.81M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 8.62M $ 8.62M $ 8.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 5.529 $ 5.529 $ 5.529 All-Time Low: $ 0.6952686944495973 $ 0.6952686944495973 $ 0.6952686944495973 Current Price: $ 0.9063 $ 0.9063 $ 0.9063 Learn more about AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) price

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACM's tokenomics, explore ACM token's live price!

