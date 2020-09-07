Alchemy (ACH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alchemy (ACH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alchemy (ACH) Information Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain. Official Website: https://alchemypay.org/ Whitepaper: https://file.alchemytech.io/Alchemy_WP-EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xed04915c23f00a313a544955524eb7dbd823143d Buy ACH Now!

Alchemy (ACH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alchemy (ACH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 195.42M $ 195.42M $ 195.42M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.34B $ 9.34B $ 9.34B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 209.30M $ 209.30M $ 209.30M All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.00133775 $ 0.00133775 $ 0.00133775 Current Price: $ 0.02093 $ 0.02093 $ 0.02093 Learn more about Alchemy (ACH) price

Alchemy (ACH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alchemy (ACH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACH's tokenomics, explore ACH token's live price!

Alchemy (ACH) Price History Analysing the price history of ACH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ACH Price History now!

ACH Price Prediction Want to know where ACH might be heading? Our ACH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ACH token's Price Prediction now!

