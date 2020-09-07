Alchemy (ACH) Technical Analysis Today The Alchemy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Alchemy's analysis below. Sign Up

Alchemy (ACH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004185 -- -2.63% -3.40% -40.33%

Alchemy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Alchemy across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004181 0.004181 R2 0.004181 0.00418 R1 0.00418 0.00418 PP 0.00418 0.00418 S1 0.004179 0.004179 S2 0.004179 0.004179 S3 0.004178 0.004179

Alchemy Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.92M $5.60 M $6.52 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.22 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.25 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.53 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.53 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Alchemy Capital Flow Net Inflow ACHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.09 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.06 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Alchemy (ACH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Alchemy price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ACH / USDT $0.004185 $0.004185 $0.004185 -0.22% 13.61M (USDT) Trade ACH / USDC $0.004176 $0.004176 $0.004176 -0.22% 12.70M (USDT) Trade