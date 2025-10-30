The live Abbott price today is 124.98 USD. Track real-time ABTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ABTON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Abbott price today is 124.98 USD. Track real-time ABTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ABTON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ABTON

ABTON Price Info

ABTON Official Website

ABTON Tokenomics

ABTON Price Forecast

ABTON History

ABTON Buying Guide

ABTON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ABTON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Abbott Logo

Abbott Price(ABTON)

1 ABTON to USD Live Price:

$124.97
$124.97$124.97
-0.29%1D
USD
Abbott (ABTON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:09:18 (UTC+8)

Abbott (ABTON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 123.95
$ 123.95$ 123.95
24H Low
$ 128.16
$ 128.16$ 128.16
24H High

$ 123.95
$ 123.95$ 123.95

$ 128.16
$ 128.16$ 128.16

$ 235.31115975890665
$ 235.31115975890665$ 235.31115975890665

$ 124.60056464591152
$ 124.60056464591152$ 124.60056464591152

+0.37%

-0.29%

-2.75%

-2.75%

Abbott (ABTON) real-time price is $ 124.98. Over the past 24 hours, ABTON traded between a low of $ 123.95 and a high of $ 128.16, showing active market volatility. ABTON's all-time high price is $ 235.31115975890665, while its all-time low price is $ 124.60056464591152.

In terms of short-term performance, ABTON has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, -0.29% over 24 hours, and -2.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Abbott (ABTON) Market Information

No.1935

$ 1.66M
$ 1.66M$ 1.66M

$ 58.46K
$ 58.46K$ 58.46K

$ 1.66M
$ 1.66M$ 1.66M

13.25K
13.25K 13.25K

13,251.68107981
13,251.68107981 13,251.68107981

ETH

The current Market Cap of Abbott is $ 1.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.46K. The circulating supply of ABTON is 13.25K, with a total supply of 13251.68107981. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66M.

Abbott (ABTON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Abbott for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.3635-0.29%
30 Days$ -8.19-6.16%
60 Days$ +24.98+24.98%
90 Days$ +24.98+24.98%
Abbott Price Change Today

Today, ABTON recorded a change of $ -0.3635 (-0.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Abbott 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -8.19 (-6.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Abbott 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ABTON saw a change of $ +24.98 (+24.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Abbott 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +24.98 (+24.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Abbott (ABTON)?

Check out the Abbott Price History page now.

What is Abbott (ABTON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Abbott is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Abbott investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ABTON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Abbott on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Abbott buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Abbott Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Abbott (ABTON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Abbott (ABTON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Abbott.

Check the Abbott price prediction now!

Abbott (ABTON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Abbott (ABTON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABTON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Abbott (ABTON)

Looking for how to buy Abbott? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Abbott on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ABTON to Local Currencies

1 Abbott(ABTON) to VND
3,288,848.7
1 Abbott(ABTON) to AUD
A$189.9696
1 Abbott(ABTON) to GBP
94.9848
1 Abbott(ABTON) to EUR
107.4828
1 Abbott(ABTON) to USD
$124.98
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MYR
RM524.916
1 Abbott(ABTON) to TRY
5,246.6604
1 Abbott(ABTON) to JPY
¥19,246.92
1 Abbott(ABTON) to ARS
ARS$179,568.7644
1 Abbott(ABTON) to RUB
10,024.6458
1 Abbott(ABTON) to INR
11,085.726
1 Abbott(ABTON) to IDR
Rp2,082,999.1668
1 Abbott(ABTON) to PHP
7,372.5702
1 Abbott(ABTON) to EGP
￡E.5,901.5556
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BRL
R$672.3924
1 Abbott(ABTON) to CAD
C$173.7222
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BDT
15,280.0548
1 Abbott(ABTON) to NGN
180,867.3066
1 Abbott(ABTON) to COP
$486,303.429
1 Abbott(ABTON) to ZAR
R.2,167.1532
1 Abbott(ABTON) to UAH
5,247.9102
1 Abbott(ABTON) to TZS
T.Sh.307,831.989
1 Abbott(ABTON) to VES
Bs27,370.62
1 Abbott(ABTON) to CLP
$117,731.16
1 Abbott(ABTON) to PKR
Rs35,374.3392
1 Abbott(ABTON) to KZT
66,301.89
1 Abbott(ABTON) to THB
฿4,059.3504
1 Abbott(ABTON) to TWD
NT$3,841.8852
1 Abbott(ABTON) to AED
د.إ458.6766
1 Abbott(ABTON) to CHF
Fr99.984
1 Abbott(ABTON) to HKD
HK$969.8448
1 Abbott(ABTON) to AMD
֏47,847.3432
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MAD
.د.م1,157.3148
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MXN
$2,319.6288
1 Abbott(ABTON) to SAR
ريال468.675
1 Abbott(ABTON) to ETB
Br19,218.1746
1 Abbott(ABTON) to KES
KSh16,154.9148
1 Abbott(ABTON) to JOD
د.أ88.61082
1 Abbott(ABTON) to PLN
458.6766
1 Abbott(ABTON) to RON
лв548.6622
1 Abbott(ABTON) to SEK
kr1,181.061
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BGN
лв209.9664
1 Abbott(ABTON) to HUF
Ft42,023.2752
1 Abbott(ABTON) to CZK
2,632.0788
1 Abbott(ABTON) to KWD
د.ك38.24388
1 Abbott(ABTON) to ILS
406.185
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BOB
Bs863.6118
1 Abbott(ABTON) to AZN
212.466
1 Abbott(ABTON) to TJS
SM1,149.816
1 Abbott(ABTON) to GEL
339.9456
1 Abbott(ABTON) to AOA
Kz114,555.4182
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BHD
.د.ب46.99248
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BMD
$124.98
1 Abbott(ABTON) to DKK
kr806.121
1 Abbott(ABTON) to HNL
L3,286.974
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MUR
5,695.3386
1 Abbott(ABTON) to NAD
$2,162.154
1 Abbott(ABTON) to NOK
kr1,259.7984
1 Abbott(ABTON) to NZD
$217.4652
1 Abbott(ABTON) to PAB
B/.124.98
1 Abbott(ABTON) to PGK
K526.1658
1 Abbott(ABTON) to QAR
ر.ق454.9272
1 Abbott(ABTON) to RSD
дин.12,645.4764
1 Abbott(ABTON) to UZS
soʻm1,505,782.7862
1 Abbott(ABTON) to ALL
L10,452.0774
1 Abbott(ABTON) to ANG
ƒ223.7142
1 Abbott(ABTON) to AWG
ƒ223.7142
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BBD
$249.96
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BAM
KM209.9664
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BIF
Fr368,566.02
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BND
$161.2242
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BSD
$124.98
1 Abbott(ABTON) to JMD
$19,983.0522
1 Abbott(ABTON) to KHR
501,927.1788
1 Abbott(ABTON) to KMF
Fr52,866.54
1 Abbott(ABTON) to LAK
2,716,956.4674
1 Abbott(ABTON) to LKR
රු38,045.1618
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MDL
L2,109.6624
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MGA
Ar560,447.814
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MOP
P999.84
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MVR
1,912.194
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MWK
MK216,979.0278
1 Abbott(ABTON) to MZN
MT7,987.4718
1 Abbott(ABTON) to NPR
रु17,729.6628
1 Abbott(ABTON) to PYG
886,358.16
1 Abbott(ABTON) to RWF
Fr181,595.94
1 Abbott(ABTON) to SBD
$1,028.5854
1 Abbott(ABTON) to SCR
1,729.7232
1 Abbott(ABTON) to SRD
$4,829.2272
1 Abbott(ABTON) to SVC
$1,093.575
1 Abbott(ABTON) to SZL
L2,162.154
1 Abbott(ABTON) to TMT
m438.6798
1 Abbott(ABTON) to TND
د.ت367.69116
1 Abbott(ABTON) to TTD
$846.1146
1 Abbott(ABTON) to UGX
Sh435,430.32
1 Abbott(ABTON) to XAF
Fr70,863.66
1 Abbott(ABTON) to XCD
$337.446
1 Abbott(ABTON) to XOF
Fr70,863.66
1 Abbott(ABTON) to XPF
Fr12,872.94
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BWP
P1,674.732
1 Abbott(ABTON) to BZD
$251.2098
1 Abbott(ABTON) to CVE
$11,848.104
1 Abbott(ABTON) to DJF
Fr22,246.44
1 Abbott(ABTON) to DOP
$8,024.9658
1 Abbott(ABTON) to DZD
د.ج16,243.6506
1 Abbott(ABTON) to FJD
$283.7046
1 Abbott(ABTON) to GNF
Fr1,086,701.1
1 Abbott(ABTON) to GTQ
Q957.3468
1 Abbott(ABTON) to GYD
$26,162.0634
1 Abbott(ABTON) to ISK
kr15,497.52

Abbott Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Abbott, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Abbott Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Abbott

How much is Abbott (ABTON) worth today?
The live ABTON price in USD is 124.98 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ABTON to USD price?
The current price of ABTON to USD is $ 124.98. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Abbott?
The market cap for ABTON is $ 1.66M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ABTON?
The circulating supply of ABTON is 13.25K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ABTON?
ABTON achieved an ATH price of 235.31115975890665 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ABTON?
ABTON saw an ATL price of 124.60056464591152 USD.
What is the trading volume of ABTON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ABTON is $ 58.46K USD.
Will ABTON go higher this year?
ABTON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ABTON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:09:18 (UTC+8)

Abbott (ABTON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ABTON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ABTON
ABTON
USD
USD

1 ABTON = 124.98 USD

Trade ABTON

ABTON/USDT
$124.97
$124.97$124.97
-0.31%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,604.64
$108,604.64$108,604.64

-2.60%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,830.72
$3,830.72$3,830.72

-3.06%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02375
$0.02375$0.02375

-35.44%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$188.19
$188.19$188.19

-4.35%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2200
$2.2200$2.2200

-15.20%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,830.72
$3,830.72$3,830.72

-3.06%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,604.64
$108,604.64$108,604.64

-2.60%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$188.19
$188.19$188.19

-4.35%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5059
$2.5059$2.5059

-4.58%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18482
$0.18482$0.18482

-3.29%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02231
$0.02231$0.02231

+123.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003479
$0.0003479$0.0003479

+456.64%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0033784
$0.0033784$0.0033784

+3,653.77%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.137755
$0.137755$0.137755

+47.25%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000120
$0.000000000000000000000120$0.000000000000000000000120

+33.33%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002522
$0.000002522$0.000002522

+34.07%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.003834
$0.003834$0.003834

+2.02%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002351
$0.0002351$0.0002351

+28.68%