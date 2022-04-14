ABBC Coin (ABBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ABBC Coin (ABBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ABBC Coin (ABBC) Information ABBC is a blockchain platform that enables secure payment transactions, helping to facilitate retail adoption of cryptocurrencies and make shopping online with digital assets a safer, more enjoyable experience for end-users. Official Website: https://abbccoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://abbccoin.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://e.abbcnet.io/ Buy ABBC Now!

ABBC Coin (ABBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ABBC Coin (ABBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.34M $ 5.34M $ 5.34M Total Supply: $ 1.23B $ 1.23B $ 1.23B Circulating Supply: $ 905.30M $ 905.30M $ 905.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.22M $ 7.22M $ 7.22M All-Time High: $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 All-Time Low: $ 0.000710730004387872 $ 0.000710730004387872 $ 0.000710730004387872 Current Price: $ 0.005897 $ 0.005897 $ 0.005897 Learn more about ABBC Coin (ABBC) price

ABBC Coin (ABBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ABBC Coin (ABBC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price History Analysing the price history of ABBC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ABBC Price Prediction Want to know where ABBC might be heading? Our ABBC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

