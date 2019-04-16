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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Newton, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Newton, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About AB

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Newton (AB) Technical Analysis Today

Newton (AB) Technical Analysis Today

The Newton Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Newton's analysis below.

Newton (AB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000961--+1.15%-2.34%-31.85%
Know more about Newton Price

Newton Capital Flow

Net InflowABUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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AB USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AB with leverage. Explore AB USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Newton (AB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Newton price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AB/USDT
$0.000961
$0.000961$0.000961
+0.10%
10.20M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AB
AB
USD
USD

1 AB = 0.000961 USD