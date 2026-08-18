AaveToken (AAVE) Technical Analysis Today The AaveToken Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AAVE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AaveToken's analysis below. Sign Up

AaveToken (AAVE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $88.33 -- -0.34% -2.60% +0.70%

AI Daily Analysis for AaveToken AAVE Analysis 2026-07-29 AAVE Analysis 2026-07-28 AaveToken Analysis 2026-07-29 V4 Protocol Expansion : Aave V4 deposits have exceeded $250 million, and the GHO stablecoin has launched on Arbitrum. Ecosystem expansion is driving fundamental improvements, which is bullish for AAVE price appreciation.

: Aave V4 deposits have exceeded $250 million, and the GHO stablecoin has launched on Arbitrum. Ecosystem expansion is driving fundamental improvements, which is bullish for AAVE price appreciation. Significant Capital Inflows : Net capital inflows over the past 3 days have surpassed 3.38 million USDT, with a positive funding rate (0.01%), indicating strengthening buying pressure and supporting a price rebound.

: Net capital inflows over the past 3 days have surpassed 3.38 million USDT, with a positive funding rate (0.01%), indicating strengthening buying pressure and supporting a price rebound. Surge in On-chain Activity: Daily new wallet addresses have hit a 5-year high, and institutional attention from entities like Standard Chartered Bank has increased. Market sentiment is recovering, facilitating value discovery. V4 Protocol Expansion : Aave V4 deposits have exceeded $250 million, and the GHO stablecoin has launched on Arbitrum. Ecosystem expansion is driving fundamental improvements, which is bullish for AAVE price appreciation.

: Aave V4 deposits have exceeded $250 million, and the GHO stablecoin has launched on Arbitrum. Ecosystem expansion is driving fundamental improvements, which is bullish for AAVE price appreciation. Significant Capital Inflows : Net capital inflows over the past 3 days have surpassed 3.38 million USDT, with a positive funding rate (0.01%), indicating strengthening buying pressure and supporting a price rebound.

: Net capital inflows over the past 3 days have surpassed 3.38 million USDT, with a positive funding rate (0.01%), indicating strengthening buying pressure and supporting a price rebound. Surge in On-chain Activity: Daily new wallet addresses have hit a 5-year high, and institutional attention from entities like Standard Chartered Bank has increased. Market sentiment is recovering, facilitating value discovery. AaveToken Analysis 2026-07-28 Net Capital Inflow : Over the past 3 days, net capital inflows have exceeded 2.09 million USDT. Although the contract long/short ratio indicates a retail bias toward longs (1.34), the elite account long/short ratio stands as high as 1.48, signaling strong bullish sentiment from major players and supporting upward price momentum.

: Over the past 3 days, net capital inflows have exceeded 2.09 million USDT. Although the contract long/short ratio indicates a retail bias toward longs (1.34), the elite account long/short ratio stands as high as 1.48, signaling strong bullish sentiment from major players and supporting upward price momentum. Positive Protocol Expansion : The launch of Aave V4 on Avalanche and rapid capital accumulation by V3 on Monad (over $100 million in deposits within 48 hours), coupled with the deployment of the GHO stablecoin to Arbitrum, have strengthened market confidence through fundamental ecosystem expansion.

: The launch of Aave V4 on Avalanche and rapid capital accumulation by V3 on Monad (over $100 million in deposits within 48 hours), coupled with the deployment of the GHO stablecoin to Arbitrum, have strengthened market confidence through fundamental ecosystem expansion. Technical Indicator Recovery: On the weekly chart, MACD green bars are expanding and the KDJ indicator is diverging upward, indicating a strengthening medium-term trend; on the daily chart, prices are trading above the middle Bollinger Band, suggesting that short-term bullish momentum continues to build. Net Capital Inflow : Over the past 3 days, net capital inflows have exceeded 2.09 million USDT. Although the contract long/short ratio indicates a retail bias toward longs (1.34), the elite account long/short ratio stands as high as 1.48, signaling strong bullish sentiment from major players and supporting upward price momentum.

: Over the past 3 days, net capital inflows have exceeded 2.09 million USDT. Although the contract long/short ratio indicates a retail bias toward longs (1.34), the elite account long/short ratio stands as high as 1.48, signaling strong bullish sentiment from major players and supporting upward price momentum. Positive Protocol Expansion : The launch of Aave V4 on Avalanche and rapid capital accumulation by V3 on Monad (over $100 million in deposits within 48 hours), coupled with the deployment of the GHO stablecoin to Arbitrum, have strengthened market confidence through fundamental ecosystem expansion.

: The launch of Aave V4 on Avalanche and rapid capital accumulation by V3 on Monad (over $100 million in deposits within 48 hours), coupled with the deployment of the GHO stablecoin to Arbitrum, have strengthened market confidence through fundamental ecosystem expansion. Technical Indicator Recovery: On the weekly chart, MACD green bars are expanding and the KDJ indicator is diverging upward, indicating a strengthening medium-term trend; on the daily chart, prices are trading above the middle Bollinger Band, suggesting that short-term bullish momentum continues to build.

AaveToken Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AaveToken across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 88.3266 88.3233 R2 88.3233 88.3195 R1 88.3166 88.3171 PP 88.3133 88.3133 S1 88.3066 88.3095 S2 88.3033 88.3071 S3 88.2966 88.3033

AaveToken Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -2.76M $11.04 M $13.80 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $25.61 M 3-Day Active Sells $25.57 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.88M 7-Day Active Buys $55.51 M 7-Day Active Sells $56.39 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. AaveToken Capital Flow Net Inflow AAVEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $1.01 M 88.19 2026-08-17 -$0.39 M 88.09 2026-08-16 -$0.37 M 86.89 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 87.12 2026-08-14 -$0.93 M 86.28 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade AaveToken (AAVE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live AaveToken price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AAVE / USDT $88.37 $88.37 $88.37 +0.20% 1.82K (USDT) Trade AAVE / USDC $88.31 $88.31 $88.31 +0.23% 317.75 (USDT) Trade AAVE / USD1 $88.28 $88.28 $88.28 +0.13% 639.63 (USDT) Trade