AAST is the native Token of Afriq Arbitrage System, a digital currency trading platform that uses high-frequency trading and algorithms to automatically buy cryptocurrencies at low prices and sell them at higher prices to generate returns. Built on Binance Smart Chain, AAST is a digital store of value and a medium of exchange. The token serves as a payment gateway powering the daily Return on Investment of the numerous investors on the arbitrage arm of the ecosystem thereby advancing the frontiers of digital access and literacy among its vast community. Leveraging AI and decentralized finance (DeFi), AAST takes the global adoption of crypto currencies to a new level by providing holders the opportunity to acquire digital gadgets and property from AAS conglomerates without borders. Its primary goals are to establish a convenient, secure, fast, and decentralized payment solution that leverages the benefits of these emerging technologies and to channel resources towards various charitable initiatives.
Understanding the tokenomics of AASToken (AAST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AAST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AAST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
