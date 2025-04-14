What is AASToken (AAST)

AAST is the native Token of Afriq Arbitrage System, a digital currency trading platform that uses high-frequency trading and algorithms to automatically buy cryptocurrencies at low prices and sell them at higher prices to generate returns. Built on Binance Smart Chain, AAST is a digital store of value and a medium of exchange. The token serves as a payment gateway powering the daily Return on Investment of the numerous investors on the arbitrage arm of the ecosystem thereby advancing the frontiers of digital access and literacy among its vast community. Leveraging AI and decentralized finance (DeFi), AAST takes the global adoption of crypto currencies to a new level by providing holders the opportunity to acquire digital gadgets and property from AAS conglomerates without borders. Its primary goals are to establish a convenient, secure, fast, and decentralized payment solution that leverages the benefits of these emerging technologies and to channel resources towards various charitable initiatives.

AASToken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AASToken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



AASToken Price Prediction

AASToken Price History

How to buy AASToken (AAST)

AAST to Local Currencies

1 AAST to VND ₫ 28.589715 1 AAST to AUD A$ 0.0017617 1 AAST to GBP ￡ 0.00083625 1 AAST to EUR € 0.00097005 1 AAST to USD $ 0.001115 1 AAST to MYR RM 0.00491715 1 AAST to TRY ₺ 0.04240345 1 AAST to JPY ¥ 0.15927775 1 AAST to RUB ₽ 0.0916976 1 AAST to INR ₹ 0.09592345 1 AAST to IDR Rp 18.89830225 1 AAST to KRW ₩ 1.58605405 1 AAST to PHP ₱ 0.0635773 1 AAST to EGP ￡E. 0.05685385 1 AAST to BRL R$ 0.0065339 1 AAST to CAD C$ 0.0015387 1 AAST to BDT ৳ 0.13546135 1 AAST to NGN ₦ 1.78971995 1 AAST to UAH ₴ 0.0460272 1 AAST to VES Bs 0.079165 1 AAST to PKR Rs 0.3127575 1 AAST to KZT ₸ 0.5774139 1 AAST to THB ฿ 0.0374417 1 AAST to TWD NT$ 0.03607025 1 AAST to AED د.إ 0.00409205 1 AAST to CHF Fr 0.00090315 1 AAST to HKD HK$ 0.00864125 1 AAST to MAD .د.م 0.0103249 1 AAST to MXN $ 0.02244495

AASToken Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AASToken What is the price of AASToken (AAST) today? The live price of AASToken (AAST) is 0.001115 USD . What is the market cap of AASToken (AAST)? The current market cap of AASToken is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AAST by its real-time market price of 0.001115 USD . What is the circulating supply of AASToken (AAST)? The current circulating supply of AASToken (AAST) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of AASToken (AAST)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of AASToken (AAST) is 37.785 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AASToken (AAST)? The 24-hour trading volume of AASToken (AAST) is $ 2.32K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

