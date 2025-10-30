The live Apple xStock price today is 272.44 USD. Track real-time AAPLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AAPLX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Apple xStock price today is 272.44 USD. Track real-time AAPLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AAPLX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Apple xStock Price(AAPLX)

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:17:47 (UTC+8)

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Price Information (USD)

Apple xStock (AAPLX) real-time price is $ 272.44. Over the past 24 hours, AAPLX traded between a low of $ 267.39 and a high of $ 273.86, showing active market volatility. AAPLX's all-time high price is $ 218.05582778461107, while its all-time low price is $ 204.46269321696604.

In terms of short-term performance, AAPLX has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, +1.89% over 24 hours, and +5.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Market Information

SOL

The current Market Cap of Apple xStock is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.16K. The circulating supply of AAPLX is 6.00K, with a total supply of 8999.85946485. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.45M.

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Apple xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +5.0545+1.89%
30 Days$ +18.18+7.15%
60 Days$ +40.93+17.67%
90 Days$ +68.5+33.58%
Apple xStock Price Change Today

Today, AAPLX recorded a change of $ +5.0545 (+1.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Apple xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +18.18 (+7.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Apple xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AAPLX saw a change of $ +40.93 (+17.67%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Apple xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +68.5 (+33.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Apple xStock (AAPLX)?

Check out the Apple xStock Price History page now.

What is Apple xStock (AAPLX)

Apple xStock (AAPLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. AAPLx tracks the price of Apple Inc. (the underlying). AAPLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Apple Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Apple xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Apple xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AAPLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Apple xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Apple xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Apple xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Apple xStock (AAPLX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Apple xStock (AAPLX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Apple xStock.

Check the Apple xStock price prediction now!

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Apple xStock (AAPLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAPLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Apple xStock (AAPLX)

Looking for how to buy Apple xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Apple xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AAPLX to Local Currencies

Apple xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Apple xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Apple xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Apple xStock

How much is Apple xStock (AAPLX) worth today?
The live AAPLX price in USD is 272.44 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AAPLX to USD price?
The current price of AAPLX to USD is $ 272.44. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Apple xStock?
The market cap for AAPLX is $ 1.63M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AAPLX?
The circulating supply of AAPLX is 6.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AAPLX?
AAPLX achieved an ATH price of 218.05582778461107 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AAPLX?
AAPLX saw an ATL price of 204.46269321696604 USD.
What is the trading volume of AAPLX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AAPLX is $ 58.16K USD.
Will AAPLX go higher this year?
AAPLX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AAPLX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:17:47 (UTC+8)

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

