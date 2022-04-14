Agenda 47 (A47) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agenda 47 (A47), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agenda 47 (A47) Information A47 is redefining how global affairs are consumed, discussed, and rewarded. The team is building an AI-powered, meme-driven ecosystem where politics meets humor, powered by 47 AI Agents. These Agents provide real-time, satirical commentary on global politics, ensuring that humor and engagement take center stage in digital interactions. Official Website: https://a47news.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CN162nCPpq3DxPCyKLbAvEJeB1aCxsnVTEG4ZU8vpump Buy A47 Now!

Agenda 47 (A47) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agenda 47 (A47), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.75M $ 17.75M $ 17.75M Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.75M $ 17.75M $ 17.75M All-Time High: $ 0.044 $ 0.044 $ 0.044 All-Time Low: $ 0.000096002291123415 $ 0.000096002291123415 $ 0.000096002291123415 Current Price: $ 0.017754 $ 0.017754 $ 0.017754 Learn more about Agenda 47 (A47) price

Agenda 47 (A47) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agenda 47 (A47) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of A47 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many A47 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand A47's tokenomics, explore A47 token's live price!

How to Buy A47 Interested in adding Agenda 47 (A47) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy A47, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy A47 on MEXC now!

Agenda 47 (A47) Price History Analysing the price history of A47 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore A47 Price History now!

A47 Price Prediction Want to know where A47 might be heading? Our A47 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See A47 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!