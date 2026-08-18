8lends Price Today

The live 8lends (8LNDS) price today is $ 0.01504212, with a 9.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current 8LNDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01504212 per 8LNDS.

8lends currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 690,182, with a circulating supply of 45.88M 8LNDS. During the last 24 hours, 8LNDS traded between $ 0.01444463 (low) and $ 0.01719456 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01829979, while the all-time low was $ 0.01444463.

In short-term performance, 8LNDS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -13.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.42K.

8lends (8LNDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 690.18K$ 690.18K $ 690.18K Volume (24H) $ 48.42K$ 48.42K $ 48.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Circulation Supply 45.88M 45.88M 45.88M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 8lends is $ 690.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.42K. The circulating supply of 8LNDS is 45.88M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.50M.