888 is a heaven-sent cryptocurrency that harnesses the divine powers of the number 8. The project launched in November 2024, without a presale and with 100% of tokens available to trade. Paired with a hefty dev-provided SOL liquidity pool, 888 launched as one of the biggest ‘for the people’ cryptocurrencies on the Solana network. The main goal of the project is draw on the angelic and spiritual essence of its name, in order to elevate its population of holders to heaven…all whilst achieving its destiny of an $888 valuation. Community is king across all religions and cults, which is why 888 hosts various features for eliciting maximum ‘belonging’ amongst holders, including a completely democratised and fair token launch, accessibility across various decentralised crypto exchanges (DEXs), a relentless meme movement revolving around its cartoon mascot, and even a free meme creator on its website.
Understanding the tokenomics of 888 (888) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 888 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 888 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
