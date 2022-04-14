8008 (8008) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 8008 (8008), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

8008 (8008) Information Remember typing 8008 on your calculator and laughing like a kid? We’re bringing that nostalgic fun to crypto with 8008—a memecoin for those who love humor, nostalgia, and a little mischief. No overhyped promises, no unrealistic claims—just a token built around the love for boobs, community, and celebrating the simple joy of nostalgic memories. Join us and hold your 8008! The only token coded since 3rd grade. Official Website: https://8008sol.com Buy 8008 Now!

8008 (8008) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 8008 (8008), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.86K $ 23.86K $ 23.86K Total Supply: $ 999.24M $ 999.24M $ 999.24M Circulating Supply: $ 999.24M $ 999.24M $ 999.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.86K $ 23.86K $ 23.86K All-Time High: $ 0.00196865 $ 0.00196865 $ 0.00196865 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about 8008 (8008) price

8008 (8008) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 8008 (8008) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 8008 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 8008 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 8008's tokenomics, explore 8008 token's live price!

