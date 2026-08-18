8 Ball Price Today

The live 8 Ball (SN125) price today is $ 0.629057, with a 2.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN125 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.629057 per SN125.

8 Ball currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,875,354, with a circulating supply of 2.98M SN125. During the last 24 hours, SN125 traded between $ 0.623486 (low) and $ 0.644416 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.62, while the all-time low was $ 0.00913542.

In short-term performance, SN125 moved -0.22% in the last hour and -3.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.99K.

8 Ball (SN125) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Volume (24H) $ 5.99K$ 5.99K $ 5.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.88M$ 1.88M $ 1.88M Circulation Supply 2.98M 2.98M 2.98M Total Supply 2,981,213.548507168 2,981,213.548507168 2,981,213.548507168

The current Market Cap of 8 Ball is $ 1.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.99K. The circulating supply of SN125 is 2.98M, with a total supply of 2981213.548507168. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.88M.