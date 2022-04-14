717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 717ai by Virtuals (WIRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) Information 717ai is an AI OTC Settlement Agent designed to interpret institutional-grade market data, execute on-chain investment strategies, enhance OTC settlement timelines/pricing, and aggregate stablecoin conversions. Additionally, $WIRE token grants access to institutional-grade market insights and other price data via 717ai Terminal. A $WIRE token buyback and burn model is funded via settlement revenue earned by 717ai. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/16104 Whitepaper: https://www.717ai.io/wire-litepaper Buy WIRE Now!

Market Cap: $ 58.85K
Total Supply: $ 963.93M
Circulating Supply: $ 954.81M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.41K
All-Time High: $ 0.0029766
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 717ai by Virtuals (WIRE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WIRE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WIRE's tokenomics, explore WIRE token's live price!

