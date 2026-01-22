ExchangeDEX+
The live The Official 67 Coin price today is 0.012877 USD.67 market cap is 12,872,879.36 USD. Track real-time 67 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live The Official 67 Coin price today is 0.012877 USD.67 market cap is 12,872,879.36 USD. Track real-time 67 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

The Official 67 Coin Logo

The Official 67 Coin Price(67)

1 67 to USD Live Price:

$0.012877
-7.01%1D
USD
The Official 67 Coin (67) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-22 23:40:20 (UTC+8)

The Official 67 Coin Price Today

The live The Official 67 Coin (67) price today is $ 0.012877, with a 7.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current 67 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.012877 per 67.

The Official 67 Coin currently ranks #912 by market capitalisation at $ 12.87M, with a circulating supply of 999.68M 67. During the last 24 hours, 67 traded between $ 0.011953 (low) and $ 0.015599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.043900645791901, while the all-time low was $ 0.000086375925910336.

In short-term performance, 67 moved -5.24% in the last hour and -55.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 106.48K.

The Official 67 Coin (67) Market Information

No.912

$ 12.87M
$ 106.48K
$ 12.87M
999.68M
999,680,000
999,680,000
100.00%

SOL

The current Market Cap of The Official 67 Coin is $ 12.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 106.48K. The circulating supply of 67 is 999.68M, with a total supply of 999680000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.87M.

The Official 67 Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.011953
24H Low
$ 0.015599
24H High

$ 0.011953
$ 0.015599
$ 0.043900645791901
$ 0.000086375925910336
-5.24%

-7.01%

-55.59%

-55.59%

The Official 67 Coin (67) Price History USD

Track the price changes of The Official 67 Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00097073-7.01%
30 Days$ -0.009511-42.49%
60 Days$ -0.007923-38.10%
90 Days$ +0.007877+157.54%
The Official 67 Coin Price Change Today

Today, 67 recorded a change of $ -0.00097073 (-7.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The Official 67 Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.009511 (-42.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The Official 67 Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 67 saw a change of $ -0.007923 (-38.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The Official 67 Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.007877 (+157.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Official 67 Coin (67)?

Check out the The Official 67 Coin Price History pages now.

AI Analysis for The Official 67 Coin

AI-driven insights that analyse The Official 67 Coin latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence The Official 67 Coin's prices?

Several key factors influence The Official 67 Coin (67) prices:

Market demand and supply dynamics directly impact price movements. Trading volume and liquidity affect price stability. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and Bitcoin's performance often correlate with altcoin prices.

Why do people want to know The Official 67 Coin's price today?

People want to know The Official 67 Coin price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market analysis, and timing buy/sell orders. Real-time price data helps investors assess profitability, manage risk, and make informed choices about entering or exiting positions.

Price Prediction for The Official 67 Coin

The Official 67 Coin (67) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 67 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Official 67 Coin (67) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Official 67 Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price The Official 67 Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 67 price predictions for the years 2026–2027.

What is The Official 67 Coin (67)

The Official 67 Coin - created by Mav Trevillian, known as one of the main originators of the 67 meme.

The Official 67 Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Official 67 Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Official 67 Coin

The Official 67 Coin (67) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-20 22:09:49Industry Updates
Spot gold surged in the short term, breaking through $4,740/oz, hitting a new high
01-20 13:14:57Industry Updates
Trump Comments on EU Tariffs, Gold Breaks New All-Time High, Bitcoin Drops Briefly
01-19 16:31:41Industry Updates
Privacy Sector Sees Relay Rally, DUSK Surges Over 120% in a Single Day
01-19 08:14:46Industry Updates
European and US Tariff Threats Resurface, Crypto Market 'Flash Crashes' Monday Morning
01-19 07:38:00Precious Metals
Spot Gold and Silver Both Hit New All-time Highs
01-18 14:28:43Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sentiment Remains "Neutral," Showing Overall Recovery from Previous Levels

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

