5ive Privacy Price Today

The live 5ive Privacy (FIVE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FIVE.

5ive Privacy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,779.72, with a circulating supply of 100.00B FIVE. During the last 24 hours, FIVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIVE moved -- in the last hour and +1.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

5ive Privacy (FIVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.78K$ 13.78K $ 13.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.78K$ 13.78K $ 13.78K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 5ive Privacy is $ 13.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIVE is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.78K.