5ire Price Today

The live 5ire (5IRE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current 5IRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 5IRE.

5ire currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 47,262, with a circulating supply of 1.33B 5IRE. During the last 24 hours, 5IRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.467009, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 5IRE moved +0.00% in the last hour and +4.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

5ire (5IRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.26K$ 47.26K $ 47.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.41K$ 53.41K $ 53.41K Circulation Supply 1.33B 1.33B 1.33B Total Supply 1,500,000,000.0 1,500,000,000.0 1,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 5ire is $ 47.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 5IRE is 1.33B, with a total supply of 1500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.41K.