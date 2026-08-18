4EVERLAND Price Today

The live 4EVERLAND (4EVER) price today is $ 0, with a 3.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current 4EVER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 4EVER.

4EVERLAND currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 468,108, with a circulating supply of 3.42B 4EVER. During the last 24 hours, 4EVER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00671057, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 4EVER moved +0.23% in the last hour and +0.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.75K.

4EVERLAND (4EVER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 468.11K$ 468.11K $ 468.11K Volume (24H) $ 60.75K$ 60.75K $ 60.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.37M$ 1.37M $ 1.37M Circulation Supply 3.42B 3.42B 3.42B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 4EVERLAND is $ 468.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.75K. The circulating supply of 4EVER is 3.42B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.37M.