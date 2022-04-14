4Chan (4CHAN) Tokenomics
4Chan (4CHAN) Information
$4CHAN is a meme token on the Ethereum Network.
4ChanToken represents a global crypto community that pays homage to the memetic powerhouses of the internet as Pepe, Doge, Shib and all major memes inventor combining them all into one super meme token that is $4CHAN. At its core, 4ChanToken embodies the untamed spirit of the notorious 4chan imageboard, where iconic memes are born, nurtured, and unleashed upon the world. With an unyielding spirit of irreverence and a touch of mischief, $4CHAN has emerged as the darling of meme enthusiasts, internet dwellers, and crypto aficionados alike.
The foundation of 4ChanToken lies in its community. We’ve harnessed the chaotic energy of this digital realm to create a currency that celebrates the power of memetic expression, empowering users to engage in a truly unique and decentralized economy. As a passionate supporter, you’ll join a vibrant ecosystem where dank memes and viral sensations are the lifeblood of commerce. 4ChanToken is more than just a digital currency – it’s the place where memes are born.
The ultimate playground for memelords and crypto degens. Based on the simplicity of holdrs/volume operating a store of value.
The identification of this value is best described as 'digital gold'. That $4chan can ultimately represent a superior store of value relative to all other forms of memecoins by embodying all memes in one token as the factual birthplace of all popular memes.
4Chan (4CHAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
4Chan (4CHAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 4Chan (4CHAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 4CHAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 4CHAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
