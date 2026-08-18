4663 Price Today

The live 4663 (4663) price today is $ 0, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current 4663 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 4663.

4663 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 122,581, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 4663. During the last 24 hours, 4663 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00789165, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 4663 moved +0.11% in the last hour and -33.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.22K.

4663 (4663) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.58K$ 122.58K $ 122.58K Volume (24H) $ 1.22K$ 1.22K $ 1.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.58K$ 122.58K $ 122.58K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 4663 is $ 122.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.22K. The circulating supply of 4663 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.58K.