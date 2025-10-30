The live 401jK price today is 0.00463163 USD. Track real-time 401JK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 401JK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live 401jK price today is 0.00463163 USD. Track real-time 401JK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 401JK price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About 401JK

401JK Price Info

401JK Official Website

401JK Tokenomics

401JK Price Forecast

401jK Logo

401jK Price (401JK)

Unlisted

1 401JK to USD Live Price:

$0.00463163
$0.00463163
+11.50%1D
mexc
USD
401jK (401JK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:08:38 (UTC+8)

401jK (401JK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00396343
$ 0.00396343
24H Low
$ 0.00469434
$ 0.00469434
24H High

$ 0.00396343
$ 0.00396343

$ 0.00469434
$ 0.00469434

$ 0.01195204
$ 0.01195204

$ 0
$ 0

+0.05%

+11.52%

+22.91%

+22.91%

401jK (401JK) real-time price is $0.00463163. Over the past 24 hours, 401JK traded between a low of $ 0.00396343 and a high of $ 0.00469434, showing active market volatility. 401JK's all-time high price is $ 0.01195204, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, 401JK has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, +11.52% over 24 hours, and +22.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

401jK (401JK) Market Information

$ 4.56M
$ 4.56M

--
--

$ 4.56M
$ 4.56M

999.34M
999.34M

999,343,173.311924
999,343,173.311924

The current Market Cap of 401jK is $ 4.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 401JK is 999.34M, with a total supply of 999343173.311924. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.56M.

401jK (401JK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of 401jK to USD was $ +0.00047851.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 401jK to USD was $ -0.0004706463.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 401jK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 401jK to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00047851+11.52%
30 Days$ -0.0004706463-10.16%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is 401jK (401JK)

The 401jk (just kidding) meme is a satirical punch in the gut in the face of the concept of retirement and also the 401k. The 401k total holdings are valued at around $12 trillion USD and it is the most popular retirement savings plan in the US. As time passes forevermore true retirement, or as we like to call it real freedom will only become much harder and harder for people to attain.

Through meme fueled laser focus and cyperphunk ideology the 401jK meme retirement fund token and community aim to point out the absurdities of how rigged our current system is, and how only insiders and those with power are starting the benefit from the increased centralization of cryptocurrency.........while also aiming to flip the $12 trillion USD 401k system to achieve freedom before our backs and knees are breaking.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

401jK (401JK) Resource

Official Website

401jK Price Prediction (USD)

How much will 401jK (401JK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your 401jK (401JK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for 401jK.

Check the 401jK price prediction now!

401JK to Local Currencies

401jK (401JK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of 401jK (401JK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 401JK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About 401jK (401JK)

How much is 401jK (401JK) worth today?
The live 401JK price in USD is 0.00463163 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 401JK to USD price?
The current price of 401JK to USD is $ 0.00463163. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of 401jK?
The market cap for 401JK is $ 4.56M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 401JK?
The circulating supply of 401JK is 999.34M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 401JK?
401JK achieved an ATH price of 0.01195204 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 401JK?
401JK saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of 401JK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 401JK is -- USD.
Will 401JK go higher this year?
401JK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 401JK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
401jK (401JK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

$108,551.36

$3,828.17

$0.02313

$188.07

$2.2372

$3,828.17

$108,551.36

$188.07

$2.5046

$0.18468

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.02239

$0.0003479

$0.0033661

$0.137492

$0.000000000000000000000123

$0.000002522

$0.004836

$0.0002358

